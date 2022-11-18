IHC extends stay order on Javed Iqbal’s removal as CoIED chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order for the removal of Justice (retd), Javed Iqbal, as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) on the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), ARY News reported.

The court heard the case filed by the CoIED Justice retired Javed Iqbal against the PAC recommendations in Tayyab Gull harassment case.

IHC issued a notice to attorney general (AG) for his assistance in the case.

The matter is related to explanation of constitution that’s why the attorney general should assist the court, the national assembly counsel added.

Shoaib Shaheen represent the petitioner in the court while additional prosecutor general (APG) NAB Jahanzeb Bharwana and deputy attorney general (DAG)Fazlur Rehman were also present during the hearing.

The Islamabad high court adjourned the case till December 16.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) recommendation to remove former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

While rejecting the PAC’s recommendation, the Islamabad High Court issued notices to Secretary National Assembly, Secretary Public Accounts Committee and others and sought replies on August 13.

It may be noted that on July 7, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing Amina Masood Janjua.

During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker narrated that when Janjua attended the meeting of the commission on missing persons Iqbal told her: “She is so beautiful what is the need to get married?”

