IHC fixes hearing of plea for not removing COAS Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday has fixed a hearing of a plea for not removing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case shortly. The applicant in his plea added that PM Imran Khan can remove COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his political gains.

“Does the prime minister have the power to remove the army chief without substantial reasoning […] the Supreme Court, in its order, had written that any steps of the premier will be in line with the court’s decision,” the plea said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says ‘not considering to change COAS’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his talk with the senior journalists has refuted reports of him dismissing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During his meeting, PM Khan said that no changes are being made in the national institutions including the military. The premier vowed that he will never accept defeat and play till the last ball.

