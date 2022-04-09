PM Imran Khan says ‘not considering to change COAS’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has clarified that he is neither considering changing the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) nor discussed it yet, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement during his meeting with senior journalists at the PM House today. PM Khan held an important meeting with senior journalists after holding a federal cabinet emergency session amid the current political crisis.

During his meeting, PM Khan said that no changes are being made in the national institutions including the military. The premier vowed that he will never accept defeat and play till the last ball.

“I will not let the global conspiracy succeed and the threatening letter will be presented to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). The threatening diplomatic cable will also be shared with all political heads including Senate chairman.”

The premier said that the document is containing details of secret meetings held in Pakistan with the US diplomats and the opposition was opposed to publicising the threat letter.

PM Khan insisted that the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker had given its ruling in light of the facts. He vowed that the enemies of the country will not be allowed to get successful in their conspiracies.

He added that implementation on the Supreme Court (SC) has been started. PM Imran Khan said that the speaker is fully authorised to exercise his powers and there will be the rule of law and constitution.

Imran Khan said that hurdles will not be created in the NA proceeding.

He said that he will not commit treason with his oath and the country at any cost. PM Khan also announced to attend the National Assembly (NA) session.

This is a developing story…………………………

