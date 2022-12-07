IHC fixes hearing of Salman Shehbaz’s protective bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of Salman Shehbaz’s protective bail petition hearing on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will hear Salman Shehbaz’s plea seeking protective bail.

Earlier today, the lawyer of Salman Shehbaz applied on his behalf at Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which he pleaded to the IHC to grant him two-weeks protective bail for appearing in the court hearing case against him.

it is worth mentioning here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had written a letter to the UK government to hand over Salman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and the Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Comments