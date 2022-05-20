IHC forms larger bench over plea challenging Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s removal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formed a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the removal of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as governor Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah led the hearing of the plea today after Omar Sarfraz Cheema appeared before the court along with his counsel Babar Awan.

The court ordered the registrar office to remove objections on the plea and formed a larger bench to hear the case. The proceedings were adjourned for Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Omar Sarfraz Cheema had challenged his removal as Punjab governor in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a petition filed before IHC through his lawyer, Omar Cheema maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif illegally removed the Punjab governor just to give support to his son CM Hamza.

The plea stated that the Punjab governor’s removal has created a constitutional crisis in the province.

Cheema pleaded with the court to declare his removal illegal and restore him as Punjab governor by declaring Cabinet Division notification null and void.

The federal government on May 10 denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz was removed from his office after President refused to remove Cheema.

President Dr Arif Alvi repeatedly rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Omar Sarfraz.

Soon after his removal, Cheema took to Twitter and termed the notification issued by the Cabinet Division unconstitutional and announced that he was in contact with the constitutional experts and will announce his future strategy soon.

