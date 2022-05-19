Omar Sarfraz Cheema moves IHC against removal

ISLAMABAD: Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday challenged his removal as Punjab governor in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

In a petition filed before IHC through his lawyer, Omar Cheema maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif illegally removed the Punjab governor just to give support to his son CM Hamza.

The plea stated that the Punjab governor’s removal has created a constitutional crisis in the province.

Cheema pleaded with the court to declare his removal illegal and restore him as Punjab governor by declaring Cabinet Division notification null and void.

The federal government on May 10 denotified Omar Sarfraz as Punjab governor. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz was removed from his office after President refused to remove Cheema.

Read more: Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab governor

President Dr Arif Alvi repeatedly rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz.

Soon after his removal, Cheema took to Twitter and termed the notification issued by the Cabinet Division unconstitutional and announced that he was in contact with the constitutional experts and will announce his future strategy soon.

