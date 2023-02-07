IHC forms larger bench to hear Imran Khan’s disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday formed a larger bench for hearing a petition seeking the disqualification of former premier Imran Khan for not mentioning “his daughter Tyrian Jade White” in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2018, ARY News reported.

A three-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would hear the case on February 9.

During a previous hearing, his associate lawyer Salman Butt informed the court that Salman Akram Raja skipped proceedings as he has to appear in Supreme Court (SC) in another case.

He told court that Imran Khan had submitted his reply in Tyrian White case through his counsel Salman Akram Raja.

To this, IHC chief justice said that Imran Khan in his reply had contended that he is no more a parliamentarian.

Imran’s counsel urged the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till March.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq adjourned the hearing for February 9 and decided to form larger bench in the case.

In his reply submitted through lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the PTI chief contended that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while exercising constitutional jurisdiction could not examine any affidavit issued by him as he has already resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

He maintained that IHC could not proceed in this matter as he has already ceased to be a member of the parliament.

