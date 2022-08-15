IHC grants pre-arrest bail to SAPM Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar for 14 days, ARY NEWS reported.

Justice Aamer Farooq led the proceedings of the case after Attaullah Tarar approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to evade arrest following the Punjab police’s raid at his house to serve notice, demanding his presence during probe into May 25 incidents.

The former provincial home minister asked the IHC to approve his protective bail and stop Punjab police from arresting him. “Police have raided my residence to arrest me,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raided was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home.

Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

پولیس کا 25 مئی کے قاتل عطا تارڑ کے گھر چھاپہ

عطا تارڑ پہلے ہی مفرور ہو کر اسلام آباد بیٹھا ہوا ہے نہ عطا تارڑ کی دیوار پھلانگی گئی، نہ چادر چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا گیا، نہ کسی ملازم یا اس کی بیوی یا اس کی بچی کو گرفتار کیا گیا

قانون کے مطابق تفشیش کےلیے حاضری کا نوٹس دیاگیا pic.twitter.com/u8wUUHEjgk — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) August 12, 2022



In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and asked what home minister Hashim Dogar was trying to prove through a midnight raid at his home, he’s been living for last 15 years.

ہاشم ڈوگر صاحب میرا خیال تھا آپ وزیر ہیں مگر آپ تو انتہائی غیر سنجیدہ کردار نکلے۔ جس گھر میں، میں 15 سال پہلے رہتاتھا وہاں پولیس بھیج کر کسی راہگیرکو ہراساں کر کے کیا ثابت کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ یہ حال ہے آپ کا، خاک وزارت چلانی ہے آپ نے۔ ملک دشمن بیانئے کے دفاع میں اتنا آگے نہ جائیں — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) August 13, 2022

