IHC hears plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has adjourned hearing on the plea seeking disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for two weeks, ARY News reported.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Aamir Farooq heard the plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification for hiding facts in his nomination papers.

At the outset of the hearing, IHC asked why the federation is becoming a party in the case. The court should be convinced of the admissibility of the plea.

Justice Farooq remarked why don’t we send the case to the Election Commission of Pakistan as the PTI chairman submitted his nomination papers with the election regulator?

Later, the hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

It should be remembered that the application was filed last week by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny about his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that former prime minister knows that there are evidences against him, Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.

