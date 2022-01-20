IHC indicts Rana Shamim in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim in contempt of court case, ARY News reported.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah read the charge sheet against Rana Shamim. The affidavit submitted by the former GB’s top judge has been made part of the indictment.

Meanwhile, the CJ IHC has adjourned the indictment of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri and adjourned the further proceedings of the case until February 15.

It may be noted that the AGP had requested the court to defer the indictment of the journalists in the case.

Earlier in today’s hearing, the lawyer of Rana Shamim had sought more time from the court in the contempt case.

Attorney General Khalid Javed and Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi, former Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri appeared in the court.

Read more: Rana Shamim signed affidavit at Nawaz Sharif’s office, confirms solicitor

The court had remarked that Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel, Amir Ghauri and Ansar Abbasi will be indicted in contempt of court case at 11 am.

The chief justice asked Rana Shamim to come to the rostrum for indictment. To this, former Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan asked the court to grant him time and let his lawyer reach the court.

After which the court had adjourned the hearing on the absence of former Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan lawyer and said that Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel, Amir Ghauri and Ansar Abbasi would be indicted at 11 o’clock.

After the resumption of the court proceedings, former Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan lawyer Latif Afridi’s assistant asked for more time, on which Chief Justice Minallah remarked that this court should be respected.

Journalist Afzal Butt said that the court should give time, we had no idea how to report under investigation cases. The chief justice remarked that the court was defamed by a newspaper and an article.

The court inquired if anyone had any problem with this court. It has become a joke with the constitutional court, the CJ remarked.

Read more: Rana Shamim hid age to become SHC judge, reveals letter

The President of the High Court Journalists Association appealed to the journalists to be patient and said that unfortunately, we could not focus on the point we should be focusing on.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the confidence of the people also needs to be restored.

Justice Athar Minallah further remarked that it is not possible to give a free hand to the plaintiff to disrespect the court. You do not realize that an attempt has been made to influence the under-trial case. This court believes in open accountability and welcomes it.

It may be recalled that former Chief Justice had alleged that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice retired Saqib Nisar had asked the Islamabad High Court not to grant bail to former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter before the general elections in 2018.

Comments