Rana Shamim hid age to become SHC judge, reveals letter

A letter from Justice Retired Anwar Zaheer Jamali has revealed that former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim hid his original age for becoming an additional judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

More revelations have been made regarding Rana Shamim as he hid his actual age to become SHC additional judge after then chief justice rejected the recommendation to appoint him as a permanent judge.

It was learnt that then chief justice had informed the Sindh governor about his opinion in a letter.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Retired Anwar Zaheer Jamali revealed in his letter that Rana Shamim had turned over 62 at the time of his appointment as a judge.

Shamim’s birth year was modified from 1946 to 1950 in the records of the bar council, whereas, there was no summary on record for his appointment as an additional judge of the SHC. Jamali wrote that Shamim’s honesty had remained suspicious and his performance as an additional judge was disappointing.

The former CJP stated that Rana Shamim was not eligible to be a high court judge nor he was in favour of making him a permanent judge.

Prior to this revelation, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had shared a news story, stating that the former GB CJ Rana Shamim signed an affidavit against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges and ex CJP Justice Saqib Nisar at the office of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

“The new revelations have once again proved Sharif family as Sicilian mafia and how they act as mafia and has the ability to blackmail the courts and other institutions,” Fawad Chaudhry had said.