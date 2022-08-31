IHC issues detailed judgement of contempt hearing against Imran Khan

Islamabad: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared Imran Khan’s response to the contempt of court case ‘unsatisfactory’ and gave him another 7 days to submit a revised response, ARY News reported.



The hearing of the contempt of court case against the PTI Chief was held at the IHC. Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed disappointment over the response to the contempt notice submitted by the former prime minister.

Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to attend contempt proceedings against him for a threatening speech against female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The PTI chairman was accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed and Hammad Azhar when he reached the IHC amid strict security measures around the high court by Islamabad police.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he had read a response from Imran Khan and was not expecting this reply from him.

“The lower courts are not elite courts and they should be given importance. We did not expect such a statement from your client,” the chief justice said to Hamid Khan who was representing the PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that he expected that there would be a realization regarding the mistake and that the statement would be regretted. “However, the written response does not indicate if Imran Khan realizes what he has done,” he said.

The court after arguments from Hamid Khan, who distanced himself from the remarks of Fawad Chaudhry, directed Imran Khan to submit another response in seven days and adjourned the hearing for September 08.

The court has also directed Munir A Malik. Makhdoom Ali Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to assist the larger bench in the matter.

