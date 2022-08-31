IHC gives Imran Khan another chance to submit response in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has given Imran Khan another chance to submit a written response to contempt of court proceedings against him in seven days over a threatening speech against a female judge, ARY NEWS reported.

The IHC heard proceedings of a contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan with Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressing disappointment over a response from the former prime minister.

Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to attend contempt proceedings against him for a threatening speech against female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The PTI chairman was accompanied by Senator Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed and Hammad Azhar when he reached the IHC amid strict security measures around the high court by Islamabad police.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he had read a response from Imran Khan and was not expecting this reply from him.

“The lower courts are not elite courts and they should be given importance. We did not expect such a statement from your client,” the chief justice said to Hamid Khan who was representing the PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that he expected that there would be a realization regarding the mistake and the statement would be regretted. “However, the written response does not indicate if Imran Khan realize what he has done,” he said.

The court after arguments from Hamid Khan, who distanced himself from the remarks of Fawad Chaudhry, directed Imran Khan to submit another response in seven days and adjourned the hearing for September 08.

The court has also directed Munir A Malik. Makhdoom Ali Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to assist the larger bench in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The larger bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. It also includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

