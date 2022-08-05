IHC issues notice to FIA over action against PTI secretariat staffers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over carrying out action against the staffers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The acting chief justice of the IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq has issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) following the petition filed by the lawyer, Shah Khawar Advocate, who is representing the PTI central secretary staffers.

In the petition, the employees said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for action against the PTI secretary employees in his press conference and the FIA served notices to the staffers late Thursday night via WhatsApp.

It stated that the FIA notices were ‘malicious’ and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. The lawyer pleaded with the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.

The IHC adjourned the hearing of the petition till August 10 after issuing a notice to the FIA.

On August 3, it emerged that the coalition government has devised a plan to take action against the close aides of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the central leaders across the country.

The federal authorities decided to carry out legal action against Imran Khan and his close aides a few days after the announcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.

Sources told ARY News that the actions will be taken by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned institutions across the country under the 12-point charge sheet of the election commission against Imran Khan. Different teams will swing into action across Pakistan at once.

PTI central and provincial leaders are likely to face arrests and other legal actions in the coming days, sources said.

Sources further said that the authorities decided to include four employees of the PTI central secretariat and six members of the political party’s central finance board.

