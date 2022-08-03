Funding case: Govt devises plan to take action against PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: After the verdict of prohibited funding case, the coalition government has devised a plan to take action against the close aides of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the central leaders across the country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal authorities decided to carry out legal action against Imran Khan and his close aides in a few days after the announcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.

Sources told ARY News that the actions will be taken by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned institutions across the country under the 12-point charge sheet of the election commission against Imran Khan. Different teams will swing into action across Pakistan at once.

PTI central and provincial leaders are likely to face arrests and other legal actions in the coming days. The PTI leaders included Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Mahmoodur Rasheed, Najeeb Haroon, Samar Ali Khan, Seema Zia and others.

Sources further said that the authorities decided include four employees of PTI central secretary and six members of the political party’s central finance board.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal government on Wednesday has decided to move SC for disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The decision was taken in a meeting of law experts headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by the leaders of the coalition parties.

The law experts briefed the huddle about the decision of the ECP in PTI prohibited funding case. Sources said the government after briefing decided to file a petition in the SC seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and a ban on PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP offices in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

