IHC takes up PTI’s plea against acceptance of 11 MNAs’ resignations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be taking up on Thursday (tomorrow) a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the ‘phase-wise’ acceptance of resignations of its members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PTI’s petition against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for “staging the drama” of accepting the resignations of only 11 party lawmakers.

The registrar’s office of Islamabad High Court has issued a cause list in this regard. The IHC took up the petition after PTI removed the objections of Registrar’s Office on party’s petition.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted the letter of authority and made 123 members parties in the case. Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry is pursuing the case on behalf of PTI.

A day earlier, the IHC directed the PTI to remove the objections of Registrar’s Office on party’s petition. The Registrar’s Office had objected to the absence of authority letter of the respective MNAs from the petition.

Read More: 11 PTI SEATS DEEMED VACATED BY ECP, BY-POLLS WITHIN 60 DAYS

It is pertinent to mention here that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly.

The government accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema.

All the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

Comments