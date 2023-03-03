IHC issues security SOPs notification for Imran Khan’s court appearance 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the notification of security SOPs for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s court appearance, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the entry to courtroom of chief justice Islamabad High Court will only be allowed with an entry pass.

The Islamabad administration and police were directed to arrange strict security on March 9 amid the PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearance.

The IHC also asked Imran Khan’s lawyers to provide a list of 15 names, and the Attorney General’s office and IG Islamabad were asked to provide 5 names each.

The Islamabad Journalist Association will provide a list of 30 journalists to the registrar’s office of IHC.

Furthermore, the list should be submitted to the registrar’s office before 3 pm, March 8.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan secured interim bail from an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

