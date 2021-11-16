IHC issues show-cause notices in ex-CJ GB revelations case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah has issued show-cause notices to all the parties in suo moto notice over revelations made by the ex-CJ GB, Rana Shamim regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The former CJ GB skipped court appearance, while his son appeared before the court on his behalf and pleaded the court to allow him to play a video in the courtroom.

Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and others appeared before the court. At the outset of the hearing, CJ IHC, Justice Athar Minallah asked journalist Ansar Abbasi that his story has raised questions over the high court and asked him to read the headline of his story.

IHC CJ said that the court defended the rights of the masses without any fear, everyone is accountable in the court of law. “The judges of this court are accountable and face criticism,” Justice Minallah said, adding that if the people do not trust the judiciary, there will be chaos in society.

Justice Minallah asked Ansar Abbasi that why the former CJ GB remained silent for three years and what forced him to certify and stamp his statement from abroad. “You are an expert of carrying investigative stories, have you noted the issues,” the CJ IHC asked Abbasi.

Read more: IHC SERVES CONTEMPT NOTICE TO FORMER CJ GB RANA SHAMIM

He remarked Justice Aamir Farooq was not in the country when the bench was formed to hear Nawaz’s bail plea. “How can one chief justice say in front of others to commit a crime,” the IHC top judge remarked.

Rana Shamim remained silent for three years and then suddenly a suspicious statement on oath comes to the scene.

AGP Khalid Javed said that the statement on oath has scandalized the whole issue.

IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah said that there is an impression that the statement of former judge Rana Shamim is a lie and issued show-cause notices to former CJ GB, Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Aamir Ghouri and asked them to file their reply until November 24.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

It is to be noted that the CJ IHC took notice of the matter after the name of a sitting HC judge also named in the controversy that took place after allegations of the former CJ GB.

Background of the case

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan on Monday claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

Read more: Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim took oath under PCO in 2007

Later, Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Court Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement against Pakistan’s former top judge, Saqib Nisar.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!