IHC issues stay order on by-polls in three NA constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued stay orders on the by-polls in three constituencies of the National Assembly of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by-poll election notification was suspended by the court until further order.

The chief justice IHC Amir Farooq issued a written verdict regarding the stay order on the plea filed by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Raja Khurram and Ali Nawaz Awan.

The PTI leaders had filed a plea against the acceptance of resignation in the IHC.

The written verdict stated that according to the lawyer, two similar pleas are in the Lahore high court. It’s compulsory to summon the members to accept their resignations but the PTI leader was not summoned, the written verdict stated.

The court issued notices to respondents on the pleas filed by three PTI MNAs and adjourned the hearing till March 18.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s notification regarding the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations from Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced resignations from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

