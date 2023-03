ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the de-notification of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Issuing the interim order on petitions filed by Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurrum Nawaz, the IHC also suspended the process of by-elections in the petitioners’ constituencies.

This is a developing story…

