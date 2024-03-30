IHC judges’ letter: Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday formed an inquiry commission headed by former CJP Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to investigate the allegations of intelligence agencies in the judiciary levelled by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges.

Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is a Pakistani judge who served as the 21st chief justice of Pakistan from 2013 to 2014.

The announcement of the formation of the committee was made by PM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the federal cabinet session.

The Terms of References (ToRs) will be formed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan.

The IHC judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz — had on March 26 sent a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), urging it to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held a full court meeting to deliberate on a letter by the six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges about alleged interference of spy agencies with “judicial functions.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa among other judges of the top court attended the meeting that lasted for over two hours in the federal capital.