IHC maintains objections on Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has maintained three objections on the bail plea of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in Toushakhana case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the IHC heard the case regarding the protest after Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The registrar’s office said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s signature on the petition is different in two places.

The registrar’s office maintained a second objection to the bail petition and said that the PTI chief has not done his biometric verification.

How a bail before an arrest can be filed directly in the high court, the registrar’s office asked the petitioner.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan has taken back a bail petition from the sessions court before filing it in the high court.

Earlier, a district and sessions court extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in Toushakhana case.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

