Imran Khan’s bail extended in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: District and sessions court on Friday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in Toushakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, district and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal resumed the hearing where the PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan and PML-N leader and plaintiff Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha were also present in the court.

Babar asked the court to exempt PTI chairman Imran Khan from personal appearance on medical basis.

The sessions court accepted the plea and exempted him from personal appearance. The court directed to submit a written statement of Imran Khan and his bail was extended till February 27.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN TO BE INDICTED IN ECP PROTEST CASE ON FEB 7

Earlier, a District and sessions court had decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in the Toushakhana case.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

Comments