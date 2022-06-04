IHC moved against appointment of chairman NAB sans CJP approval

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the appointment of the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without consultation with the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY NEWS reported.

The petition has been filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar who made the federal government, NAB and President Arif Alvi respondents in the case.

The plea stated that after an apex court order, it is necessary to consult the chief justice before the appointment and the president is bound to take approval from the chief justice before the appointment.

It further asked the court to bar the government from making the appointment and take prior approval from the chief justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has come to an end after the expiry of the recently promulgated ordinance that allowed him to hold the office until a new chief is being appointed.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal remained NAB chairman for four years and three months against his official tenure of four years following the passage of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance that allowed him to occupy the slot until his successor takes charge.

Moreover, a new National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 bill has been passed by the Parliament, however, it will not come into force unless President Arif Alvi approves it.

Even if the new law is enacted, the NAB chairman’s vacant slot will be occupied by the deputy chairman of NAB unless a successor is appointed by the federal government.

