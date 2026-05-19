ISLAMABAD: Mubashra Khawar Maneka, daughter of Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging her incarcerated mother’s solitary confinement at Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, terming it illegal and a violation of fundamental rights.

The petition requested the court to declare Bushra Bibi’s confinement in isolation unlawful, arguing that no court had sentenced her to solitary confinement.

According to the plea, Bushra Bibi has been denied family meetings and is being kept in isolation without judicial orders, in violation of prison rules and constitutional protections.

The petition stated that under the Pakistan Prison Rules, no prisoner can be kept in solitary confinement for more than 14 days, adding that such detention without legal authority amounts to misuse of powers.

It further argued that the confinement violates Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to life and human dignity.

The plea further stated that Bushra Bibi underwent surgery on her right eye in April and was shifted to hospital twice due to complications and pain.

According to the petition, jail authorities did not inform family members or lawyers about the her illness or treatment. It also alleged that she was not transferred to a hospital for proper medical diagnosis and care.

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The petition claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan had informed his legal counsel that Bushra Bibi was being kept in solitary confinement around the clock at Adiala Jail.

It further alleged that lawyers were being prevented from meeting her for legal consultation and obtaining signatures on power of attorney documents.

The petition names the superintendent and deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail, the inspector general of prisons, and the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) among the respondents.

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, had also filed a similar petition in the IHC challenging the PTI founder’s alleged prolonged solitary confinement at Adiala Jail.