IHC moved against Islamabad local government law

ISLAMABAD: The new local government ordinance in Islamabad has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The local government members of the federal capital in their plea have stated that it is unlawful to elect a mayor directly and dissolve the post of deputy mayor.

The IHC bench after the initial hearing on the plea has issued notice to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, interior and law secretaries and the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP).

The court has sought replies on January 11.

In November, the federal cabinet had approved the amended Islamabad local government (LG) law. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that the new Islamabad LG law would create the most empowered local government in the history of Pakistan.

He had said that for the first time, the government has introduced a law that fully meets the requirements of Article 140a of the Constitution which requires empowered local governments.

