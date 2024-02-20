IHC moved for medical examination of Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI: Uzma Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a medical examination of former first lady Bushra Bibi, who is incarcerated at Bani Gala, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Illegally incarcerated former first lady was given chemical laced food over a week ago, which has burnt her throat and stomach. She is unable to eat and is unwell, but has been denied medical treatment,” the PTI said in a post on X.

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court by Imran Khan’s sister Dr. Uzma Khan, to allow Gastroenterologist SKMCH Dr. Asim Yousaf to do a medical examination of Bushra Imran Khan. Illegally incarcerated former first lady was given chemical laced food over a week ago,… pic.twitter.com/wNRfeNINYk — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 19, 2024

In the petition, Uzma Khan pleaded the court that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi should be allowed for medical examination from her family doctor Dr Asim Yousaf in the presence of senior doctors of PIMS hospital.

“It is further prayed that if it is advised by Dr Asim Yousaf, medical examination of Bushra Bibi is conducted in PIMS by the senior doctors in the presence of Dr Asim Yousaf,” the plea stated.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference last month on charges related to retaining expensive jewelry.

Read More: PTI expresses concern over party founder’s health in jail

Two days later, they were given an additional seven-year sentence for contracting marriage during the ‘Iddat’ (period of waiting). While Imran remains incarcerated at Adiala Jail, the government converted the Banigala residence into a sub-jail for Bushra.

On February 6, Bushra approached the Islamabad High Court against the notification declaring her Banigala residence a sub-jail, seeking a transfer to Adiala Jail.