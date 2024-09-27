IHC order removal of Shibli Faraz’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The court’s decision came after the home ministry and DG passport failed to provide satisfactory arguments for keeping Faraz’s name on the ECL.

The IHC has directed the concerned authorities to remove Faraz’s name from the ECL within one week. The court has also warned that if the order is not complied with, the secretary of the home ministry will be summoned to explain the reasons.

Shibli Faraz appeared before the court along with his lawyer. The court inquired about the reasons for not removing Faraz’s name from the ECL despite its earlier orders. The lawyer representing Faraz argued that his client is a parliamentarian and should not be treated differently.

The IHC observed that instead of removing Faraz’s name from the ECL, the authorities are taking contradictory steps. The court expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its earlier orders and warned of stern action if the orders are not followed.

Earlier on August 2, Islamabad High Court had ordered to remove Shibli Faraz’s name from Exit Control List.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri said while hearing the plea, that the home ministry and DG passport could not satisfy the court with their arguments.

Justice Jahangiri ordered the concerned authorities to remove PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s name from ECL and report to Islamabad Hight Court.