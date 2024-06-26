IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

As per the details, the court directed the Assistant Attorney General to submit a report in this regard within one week.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the status of the cases against Zartaj Gul and was informed that there are two cases against her, both of which she has been granted bail for.

Justice Tariq Mahmood remarked that while the names of terrorists are not included in the ECL, only the names of assembly members are being included.

The court questioned why Zartaj Gul’s name was included in the ECL despite being booked in cases that are minor and bailable

READ: Zartaj Gul gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

The court also warned that those who wrongly included her name in the ECL could also be summoned.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved interim bail of PTI leader Zartaj Gul in a case pertaining to vandalism and riots at Gujranwala Cantt on May 9.

The ATC judge approved the interim bail plea of Zartaj Gul till April 18, directing her to cooperate with the investigators. The interim bail was granted on the applicant’s written assurance of future appearance.