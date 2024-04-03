Zartaj Gul gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) leader Zartaj Gul in a case pertaining to vandalism and riots at Gujranwala Cantt on May 9, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader appeared before the ATC and requested the court to grant her bail.

The ATC judge approved the interim bail plea of Zartaj Gul till April 18, directing her to cooperate with the investigators. The interim bail was granted on the applicant’s written assurance of future appearance.

Earlier on Monday, the ATC in Rawalpindi provided copies of challan to Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul along with 59 accused in May 9 riots cases, wherein military installations were attacked by ‘PTI workers’ after the arrest of the former prime minister.

ATC Judge Malik Aijaz Asif heard the case in which copies of challans were provided 59 accused including Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul, Ajmal Sabir, Sadaqat Abbasi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Wasiq Qayyum, Taimur Masood, Akbar and others.

The court decided to indict the accused on the next hearing and ordered them to ensure their presence in the court.