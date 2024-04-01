Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul and others to be indicted in May 9 riots cases

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday provided copies of challan to Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul along with 59 accused in May 9 riots cases, wherein military installations were attacked by ‘PTI workers’ after the arrest of the former prime minister.

ATC Judge Malik Aijaz Asif heard the case in which copies of challans were provided 59 accused including Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul, Ajmal Sabir, Sadaqat Abbasi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Wasiq Qayyum, Taimur Masood, Akbar and others.

The court decided to indict the accused on the next hearing and ordered them to ensure their presence in the court.

Last week, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) delivered its verdict against the 51 accused in May 9 riots cases.

Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The judge sentenced each of the 51 defendants to five years of imprisonment under various provisions.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court summoned Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, and other accused on April 08 to frame charges in three May 9 cases.