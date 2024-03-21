IHC orders arrangements for PTI founder’s online meeting with lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued the written judgment on a plea seeking meetings between PTI founder Imran Khan and his legal team, ARY News reported.

The court in its verdict ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to arrange online meetings between the former prime minister and his lawyers till the resolution of the security issues.

IHC’s Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan issued the judgment in which the court sought a report from the Adiala jail superintendent tomorrow (Friday) regarding the arrangement following court orders.

In the judgment, the court said that the PTI founder’s lawyer had said that they were restricted from meeting their client due to security issues.

The IHC ordered the jail authorities to make arrangements to facilitate Imran Khan’s online meetings with his legal team. They were directed to ensure the required internet speed for smooth huddles of the former prime minister.

On Adiala jail’s superintendent’s contention that the jail rules did not allow online meetings, the court said that the rules were drafted in 1978 and there was no such facility in that period.

The Punjab home department on March 12 banned meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban was slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.