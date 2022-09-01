IHC orders PEMRA to immediately restore ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: After the Sindh High Court (SHC), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to immediately restore ARY News transmission.

The transmission of ARY News is suspended for last 23 days by PEMRA.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah heard the petition related to the closure of ARY News transmission.

The IHC CJ in his ruling directed PEMRA to immediately restore ARY News transmission as there is no written order about its closure.

The chairman of PEMRA has been asked to appoint a representative to appear before court.

If there is any written order about the closure of broadcast of ARY News, it should be presented before the court tomorrow at 10.30 am, the IHC CJ ruled.

On August 25, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News broadcast.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

