IHC orders PM Shehbaz Sharif to produce missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PM Shehbaz Sharif to produce missing persons, ARY News reported.

The directions were given to the premier through written order in the case of missing persons.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a written order in the case of missing persons. In the written order, PM Shehbaz Sharif has been directed to produce produce the missing persons and ordered to produce them before the court on September 9.

The written decision of the Islamabad High Court said that if the premier fails to produce the missing persons before the IHC by September 9, then he should appear in person at 10.30 am on the same day.

The order further stated that the Attorney General of Pakistan is also being given one last chance to argue in the missing person case ۔

It should be noted that the Balochistan National Party (BNP), an ally of the government, has also announced bringing a bill on missing persons in the National Assembly and warned to leave the government if it does not support the bill.

Balochistan National Party leader and Minister of State Hashim Notezai has announced that they will now introduce a bill on missing persons in the Assembly and then will see who is with us and who is not.

