IHC orders police to produce Hassaan Niazi within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the police to conduct medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hassaan Niazi and produce him before the court within 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Yesterday, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.

The IHC heard the petition seeking the recovery of Hassaan Niazi. The court issued orders to allow Niazi’s meeting with his family and lawyers’ team. The IHC chief justice directed the police to not subject Niazi to torture in the custody nor commit any legal violation.

During the hearing, SHO Ramna police station and the representative of the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad appeared before the court. The SHO Ramna police station confirmed that Hassaan Niazi was taken into custody by the police and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) was also submitted to the court.

Niazi’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry assured the IHC that his client will appear before the investigators. The IHC CJ also reprimanded the police officer for not producing Niazi before the magistrate after his arrest.

Later, the high court ordered the police to conduct Niazi’s medical examination and produce him before the court within 24 hours.

