IHC orders release of over 120 PTI workers in protest case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to release over 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in November 26 protest case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Interim Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif approved the bail pleas of PTI workers.

The court ordered the arrested PTI workers to submit affidavits and surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of decided the bail applications for 400 accused involved in cases related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf protest on November 26.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail for 250 accused across 13 cases, while rejecting the applications of 150 others.

Also read: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in protest case

In the case registered at the Bani Gala Police Station, 18 accused were granted bail. For Kohsar police station Case No. 1033, bail applications were denied, but in Case No. 1032, bail was approved for 43 accused, with one application rejected.

At the Shehzad Town Police Station, nine accused were granted bail. In the Noon Police Station case, bail was approved for 17 accused, while one application was rejected. In the Abpara Police Station Case No. 1022, 70 bail applications were accepted, and 25 were rejected.

The court rejected bail for 30 accused in a case registered at the I-9 Police Station. In the Margalla Police Station case, 13 accused were granted bail, while two applications were rejected. In two cases at the Secretariat Police Station, 120 bail applications were denied, and 10 were approved.