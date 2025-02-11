PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended in protest case

KARACHI: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the protest case until February 25, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court granted the extension in six cases against the former PM and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, was also exempted from appearing in court. Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who presided over the hearing, directed the lawyers to present their arguments in the next hearing.

The cases against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are registered in various police stations, including Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Secretariat.

Earlier, Imran Khan filed a contempt plea against the superintendent of Adiala Jail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per details, the petition, filed through lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, alleged that the jail authorities failed to comply with a court order allowing a meeting with Bushra Bibi.

According to the petition, despite a scheduled meeting time, the jail authorities did not allow the meeting to take place.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.