web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

IHC orders to de-seal KP House

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
|

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday ordered to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House (KP) House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Through the Secretary Administration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government filed a petition against the sealing of the KP House, requesting to de-seal it until the final decision of the case.

The petitioner argued that the sealing of the KP House, which is a provincial government property, is illegal. Additionally, the petitioner has stated that taking official vehicles into custody after sealing the KP House is also illegal.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea. The court after hearing initial arguments ordered de-sealing of the KP House.

Read more: KP House Islamabad’s various blocks ‘sealed’

It is important to note here that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed different blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House Islamabad.

The sealing operation was led by Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif. During the operation the CDA, sealed KP House blocks A and B. The authorities said C block was not sealed as the families were staying there.

Furthermore, rooms constructed for guests at the KP House Islamabad have also been sealed over ‘violation of rules.’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.