IHC orders to hold Islamabad LG polls on Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad high court (IHC) on Friday ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Islamabad on December 31, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamat Islami (JI) petition and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

Read more: IHC DISPOSES OF PTI’S PLEA CHALLENGING POSTPONEMENT OF ISLAMABAD LG POLLS

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission then delimited the constituencies and issued a new schedule for local government elections in Islamabad after a previous increase in the number of union councils.

The ECP had announced holding the local government elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Comments