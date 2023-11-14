30.9 C
IHC orders to stop cipher case trial against PTI chairman

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against the jail trial of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the cipher case till November 16, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat announced the decision on the former prime minister’s plea.

The PTI chairman was represented by Salman Akram Raja while the Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiani appeared on behalf of the government.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the notifications issued by the federal government for the jail trial seemed to be prima facie against high court rules. He also said that many questions needed to be answered about the trial.

The judge also remarked that while IHC’s chief justice had been consulted, the special court was created through an executive order.

The attorney general told the court that the federal cabinet had approved the jail trial in the cipher case and the notification would be presented in court.

The IHC judge also remarked that the federal cabinet had only approved the jail trial two days ago which raised questions over the status of the trial that had already taken place.

The judge also asked under what conditions had the decision for jail trial been taken.

Later, the IHC issued a stay order against the jail trial of the cipher case till November 16.

