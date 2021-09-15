IHC disposes of plea against use of EVMs in next polls

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

While dismissing the petition against the electronic voting machine, Justice Athar Minallah in a verdict ruled that legislation is required from the parliament for using EVMs in the next general elections.

The verdict read that it was the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair elections and many countries are using EVMs.

The court rejected the objections raised by the petitioner against EVMs and dismissed the plea.

A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by a concerned citizen against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

The petition stated that the ECP has a constitutional responsibility to hold transparent elections in the country.

The petition also seeks a detailed report from the ECP on the objections to the use of electronic voting machines.