IHC quashes case registered against medical students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered to quash case registered against medical students over violating Covid-19 SOPs and section 144, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri announced the verdict on the plea of medical students, who were booked by Islamabad police for protesting.

The IHC bench in its six-page verdict said the medical students were booked over hoisting anti-government slogans and violation of Covid sops on the complaint of the operator of the Kohsar police station.

However, the case cannot be registered under section 195-1A in the absence of the government official responsible for ensuring the imposition of section 144.

The IHC ordered the police to quash the case against the students.

Separately, the lawyers, facing contempt charges over Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case in 2021, sought an unconditional apology.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against lawyers for attacking IHC. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers sought an unconditional apology from the court.

