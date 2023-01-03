IHC raises objection on PTI’s contempt plea against CEC, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised an objection to the contempt petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECP members, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI has filed a contempt plea against the chief election commissioner, and four ECP members for not holding local government (LG) polls in Islamabad.

The IHC Registrar’s office raised the objection that how can a contempt petition be filed against the chief election commissioner.

The PTI has made the chief election commissioner, four ECP members and secretaries of interior and Cabinet Division, respondents in the contempt plea.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government against the ruling of a single-bench on LG polls in the Islamabad.

The court issued notices to PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan and JI’s Mian Aslam for January 9. Advocate Mian Abdur Rauf presented before court on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood represented the federation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad high court (IHC) had ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

