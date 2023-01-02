Islamabad LG polls: IHC admits Centre, ECP’s intra-court pleas for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government against the ruling of a single-bench on LG polls in the Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two-member bench headed by chief justice IHC Amir Farooq heard the case.

The court has issued notices to PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan and JI’s Mian Aslam for January 9.

Advocate Mian Abdur Rauf presented before court on behalf of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mehmood represented the federation.

The court asked the ECP how much time it will take to hold LG polls on new delimitations. The DG law ECP replied that it will take 120 days.

Islamabad high court (IHC) earlier ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

Whereas, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the government filed intra-court appeals against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31.

