Islamabad LG polls: ECP files intra-court appeal in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31 (today), ARY News reported.

The decision of the IHC single bench has been challenged by the ECP. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mian Aslam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart Ali Nawaz Awan have been made respondents in the appeal.

Sources told ARY News that the election commission will seek 10 to 15 days to complete the preparations for the LG polls through an intra-court appeal.

CEC meeting

After the IHC order, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also chaired an emergency session with the senior officers.

Sources said that the commission did not receive any instruction regarding the LG polls tomorrow. They added that neither logistic support nor staff members are available for conducting the elections.

The majority of the polling staffers from the education centres are unavailable, whereas, the educational institutions are closed during winter vacations.

ECP sources said that the LG polls in the federal capital will not be organised on December 31 (today) and the commission would request the court to give at least eight to 10 days for making arrangements for election material, transport and security measures.

IHC ruling

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

