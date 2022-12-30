Imran Khan asks citizens to actively take part in Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has lent support to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order regarding the Islamabad local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a special message to the Islamabad citizens, Imran Khan congratulated the people of the federal capital on the IHC’s order to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold LG polls tomorrow as per the announced schedule.

He said that the Islamabad people can now elect their local government via their votes. He said that it is unfortunate to see a nexus between an ‘imposed corruption gang’ and the ECP.

The PTI chief alleged that the election commission always takes anti-democracy decisions to support the ‘thieves’ but the honourable courts always reject its illegal steps.

He said that the ‘corrupt gang’ is afraid of the nation and fleeing the elections every time. “These thieves are making efforts to maintain their possession of the country.”

Khan slammed that the mafias used to trade consciences and horse-trading to extend their rulership. He added that the mafias have no option left after facing complete rejection from the nation.

Imran Khan gave the call to the Islamabad citizens to actively take part in the LG polls tomorrow. He expressed hopes that the nationals will defeat the ‘corrupt gang’.

IHC ruling

Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Islamabad on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petition and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

Earlier, the high court disposed of the PTI and JI plea challenging the postponement of Islamabad LG polls.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said the delay in LG polls is a violation basic rights of citizens.

He added that the federal government give development funds to MNAs. The development funds should be used through the local government instead. The previous government also didn’t issue funds to local governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

