IHC rejects bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of prime suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case .

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

The decision was reserved by Justice Aamir Farooq Kiyani on September 23, which was announced today in the open court.

The IHC while rejecting the bail of Zahir’s parents, ordered the lower court to complete the trial of the case within four weeks.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Jaffer had moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the high-profile murder case of the former envoy’s daughter.

Read more: ZAHIR JAFFAR RAPED NOOR MUKADAM BEFORE KILLING HER, SAYS POLICE CHALLAN

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.