IHC rejects PTI chief, Bushra Bibi’s pleas for transfer of cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and his wife Bushra Bibi for transfer of cases from one court to another, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The IHC rejected PTI chief and Bushra Bibi’s pleas for transfer of cases against May 9 riots, financial fraud and others to another court. The PTI chief had sought transfer of trials of six cases to another court, whereas, his wife Bushra Bibi requested for the same in a financial fraud case.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict today. He directed the petitioners to approach the relevant forums for the transfer of trials.

The IHC CJ ordered to petitioners to approach Islamabad chief commission for transfer the trials to another court.

In another development today, the PTI chief failed to get immediate stay order in the Toshakhana case as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed the hearing of all relevant cases next week.

The high court fixed the hearing of petition seeking stay order next week. The court conducted the hearing after the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) and reserved a verdict after listening to the arguments of Khawaja Haris.

Moreover, the IHC sent the Facebook posts of a judge Humayun Dilawar to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for verification.

The FIA has been directed by the IHC to submit a forensic report regarding the Facbook posts before the next hearing.