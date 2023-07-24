PTI chairman moves IHC for copy of Azam Khan’s cypher statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the copy of Azam Khan’s ‘cypher drama’ statement, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed by the PTI chief’s counsel Salman Akram Raja in Islamabad High Court.

The petition stated that a copy of Azam Khan’s ‘cypher drama’ statement should be provided to the PTI chief as he will answer the inquiry officer in this case regarding the cypher.

The court was urged to either stop the officials from arresting the PTI chief or grant him bail before arrest. Furthermore, the registrar’s office has the hearing of the PTI chairman’s plea tomorrow.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister in a cypher case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

PTI chief, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said that he will not comment on the matter until the complete information comes out. He said that it’s not known yet in what circumstances Azam Khan made these statements.