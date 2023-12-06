IHC rejects PTI founder’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking withdrawal of a petition challenging his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict which was reserved on September 13 after hearing arguments of all the parties.

On October 21, 2022, the electoral watchdog, in a consensus verdict, had disqualified the former prime minister under Article 63(1)(p) and ruled that the PTI founder was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The former prime minister was disqualified for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan, on October 28 last year, had moved the IHC against the decision and later sought withdrawal of the appeal on January 18, 2023.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.